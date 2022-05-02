OTTUMWA — Roger Archer of Main Street Insurance was recently recognized by KHI Solutions for the Partners in Excellence Grow your Business and Diamond Level Achievement Awards.
KHI is a General Agency serving nearly 500 agents across the state of Iowa and presented these awards to the top 10% and 5% of their agents based on 2021 sales production and retention at a dinner reception held in late March.
These awards acknowledge the expertise and sales experience Archer uses to find the right products to fit the individual needs of his clients.
Archer shares the same philosophy of KHI by focusing on the needs of his clients by providing the right product at the right price to deliver unsurpassed confidence and peace of mind to his clients.