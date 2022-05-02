Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.