OTTUMWA — Fans of Grammy-nominated comedian Ron White will have to wait until 2021 to see him on stage in Ottumwa.
White’s performance at Bridge View Center was originally scheduled for April 23, 2020, but was postponed to Sept. 10 due to COVID-19. It has now been rescheduled to 8 p.m. May 6, 2021.
“Due to the ongoing health concerns, we are postponing some Ron White shows until spring 2021,” reads a statement from Team Tater.
Tickets for both the April and September dates will be honored for the May show with no action required by the ticket holder.
For more information, contact Bridge View Center at 641-684-7000 or info@bridgeviewcenter.com. Updates will also be available at White’s website, www.tatersalad.com, and his social media.