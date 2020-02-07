OTTUMWA — Comedian Ron White returns to Ottumwa in April.
The Grammy-nominated comedian, also known as “Tater Salad,” rose to fame as part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. He is set to perform at 8 p.m. April 23 at Bridge View Center.
His comedy relays tales from his real life, and all four of his comedy albums have charted No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. He has been nominated for two Grammys and has expanded his career into acting in supporting roles in feature films.
Tickets for the Ottumwa show go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at the BVC ticket office or Ticketmaster.com.