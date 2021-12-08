OSKALOOSA — Republican Ken Rozenboom will not seek re-election to the Iowa Senate.
His retirement comes after Iowa's redistricting process lumped Rozenboom and another Republican Senator, Adrian Dickey, of Packwood, into the same district.
"Serving the last 10 years in the Iowa Senate has been the highlight of my life," Rozenboom, 70, said.
He first ran for the Iowa Senate in 2010. His retirement is effective at the completion of his term on Jan. 1, 2023. Dickey, who won a special election to fill the vacancy caused by Mariannette Miller-Meek's election to the U.S. House, has not yet publicly announced whether he will seek re-election.
Rozenboom was the lone no vote in the senate for the second redistricting plan that ultimately was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds. He said his opposition was because the districts were too drastically changed.
He still resides in Mahaska County, where he was born. He graduated Pella Christian High School and attended Calvin College in Michigan. He returned home after college to farm with his father and brother, before taking a position in sales and production management for Wake's Inc. He continues to operate Rosewood Farms with his brother.
Rozenboom and his wife Becky have two children. Their daughter and son-in-law live in New South Wales, Australia, and have three children. Their son served for several years as a paratrooper in the US Army, including two deployments to Afghanistan, and now lives and works in Des Moines.
In announcing his retirement, Rozenboom pointed to achievements during his time in office, particularly once Republicans took majority control of state government in 2016.
"I have had the opportunity to be a part of something special," he said. "Senate Republicans put the state budget back on track by passing responsible, sustainable budgets and turning huge deficits into even bigger surpluses. We passed multiple tax cuts to help Iowans keep more of the money they earn."
Miller-Meeks, a former colleague of Rozenboom's in the state senate, said, "I enjoyed working with him at the statehouse and so appreciate his mentoring. He is an incredible public citizen servant and will be greatly missed."