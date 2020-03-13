OTTUMWA — Evans Middle School will have a new principal for the 2020-21 school year.
Aaron Ruff has been selected to take the reins of the school when current principal Dan McGuire retires after the current school year. The finalization of the appointment pends school board approval at the March 23 meeting.
Ruff, and Ankeny native, is currently the Evans associate principal with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and religion from Simpson College. Additional degrees include at master’s in education from Northwest Missouri State and educational leadership from Viterbo University in Des Moines.
Ruff’s past positions include working as a behavior disorder teacher and behavior interventionist with Des Moines Public Schools and as a middle school physical education teacher at Ankeny. He also spent time coaching.
Ruff came to Ottumwa three years ago as the associate principal in charge of attendance for grades nine and 10 at Ottumwa High School. This has been his first year in his role at Evans.