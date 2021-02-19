A male who forcibly entered a home in rural Wapello County Thursday evening was shot and later died from his wounds, but the incident is still under investigation, the Wapello County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
The victim, who is not identified pending notification of his family, entered a residence between Ottumwa and Agency on 97th Avenue. The office received an emergency 911 call at 9:19 p.m.
Preliminary findings indicated the male subject entered the home and was shot by the home owner inside the residence.
The male subject was then transported by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries.
The sheriff's office investigation is ongoing, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa State Patrol, Wapello County Emergency Management and Motor Vehicle Enforcement are assisting with the investigation.