Rushing Way closed remainder of week Nov 18, 2020 3 hrs ago OTTUMWA — Rushing Way, the alley behind East Main Street, will be closed between Green and Market streets for the rest of the week. Concrete pouring and street repair work are ongoing in the area. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Street Way Highway Week Remainder Repair Work Alley Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries HOUSER, Kathryn DAVIS, Sandy SKINNER, Bertha KOPATICH, Kathleen Wilson, Beverly Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesIowa records deadliest day in pandemicWapello reports three new COVID-19 deathsAppanoose County reports 13 new COVID-19 deathsPrep basketball: A different environmentAppanoose continues discussion of VA officeOHS girls basketball on holdGrassley has COVID-19, breaks 27-year voting streakFour more die with COVID-19 in WapelloCOVID-19 pinching rural EMS servicesMegan Black to be inducted into wrestling hall of fame Images Videos