OTTUMWA — Rushing Way will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday.
Street repairs between Green and Jefferson streets will close the road for one week, weather permitting.
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: November 9, 2020 @ 6:52 pm
BLAKESBURG[mdash]Doris Jean Huber, 88, of Blakesburg, died November 8, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society-Ottumwa Limited open visitation is 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, November 13th, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14th at Reece Funeral Home.
FLOWERY BRANCH [mdash] Former Ottumwa resident, Michael Robert Dickerson, age 73, died Nov. 4th in Flowery Branch, GA. of cancer. Michael was a 1965 graduate of Walsh HS. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Kathleen (Deiters), brother Steven, and his beloved wife, Mary Ann. Michael …