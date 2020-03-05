OTTUMWA — The Wapello County man who accidentally shot a woman in the head when he missed the deer he was aiming for has pleaded guilty to reckless use of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Lee Ryals could face years in prison on each of the charges. He was charged in January 2019 after trying to shoot a deer on 100th Avenue. The bullet struck a 73-year-old woman who was in her kitchen.
The woman drove to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, and doctors removed bullet fragments. She received stitches but escaped without more serious injuries.
Ryals was convicted in 2005 of forgery and received a deferred judgement in 2004 for burglary. The latter sentence was imposed after he violated his probation.
The charges are each Class D felonies, which typically carry a sentence of up to five years in prison. But prosecutors have sought application of the state’s habitual offender enhancement in the case.