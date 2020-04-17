There are several items that I would like to talk about this month. I have chosen not to overload you with tons of information, but I hope to give you some useful tips in regards to pet care for April. Dog bites can happen any time. They can be severe and require a trip to the ER or they may be minor and barely break skin.
Many dog bites happen to children and many of the dogs involved are dogs that are familiar, like the family dog or a neighbor or friend's dog. Any dog can bite, regardless of size, even if you think they will not. So, how can you help prevent dog bites? It is important to make sure you are selecting the right dog for your family and take good care of him or her. Never leave a child alone with a pet, and make sure you and your child know how to approach a dog. A veterinarian can help you select the right dog for you and your family. Your pet needs to be kept as healthy as possible by: keeping shots up to date (vaccinate for rabies, especially); being seen by the veterinarian regularly; and having necessary overall care including proper diet, shelter, and exercise. It is necessary to have your dog trained and socialized properly regardless if he or she is a puppy or adult dog that you have adopted. A veterinarian or dog trainer can help with this.
Remember, when meeting a new dog:
• Always ask if it is okay to pet the dog, if possible.
• Let the dog sniff you first while you stand still and Go slow!
Also, Never run after, chase or tease a dog. If a dog does attack you, roll up in ball and cover your face and ears. Make sure to discuss with your kids, too!
The next topic to address is first aid in pets. This is especially important for many people who are home with their pets more right now. It can be very helpful to know what to do in case of seizure, trauma, heat stroke, bleeding, poison ingestion and even serious conditions such as choking, not breathing or a stopped heart. There are several ways to find out this information and it best to talk with your veterinarian about it first.
Pet owners should put together a first aid kit for their pet. The kit should include, but should not be limited to: important phone numbers (poison control, veterinarian, emergency veterinarian, and the non-emergency police number), material for bandaging (gauze, non stick pads, Vetwrap/Coban), a thermometer, a leash, a towel or blanket, a muzzle, and make sure to know where that pet carrier is. There are some OTC medications that you can include, but talk with your veterinarian first to find out which medicines and dosages. I recommend that pet owners know their pet’s normal heart rate, breathing rate, color of gums, and temperature is for their own pet. The American Red Cross has resources available for owners of pets, including online courses and an app for your phone.
Lyme Disease in dogs is increasing in our area. On average, one in 13 dogs test positive for Lyme Disease in Wapello County. Dogs get Lyme disease from ticks, and it is relatively easy to prevent by using tick prevention, getting your dog a Lyme disease vaccine and check your dog daily for ticks. Any dog that goes outside can get Lyme disease, even the five-pound Chihuahua!
Lastly, I want to address Heartworm disease, something many people have heard about, but few people understand. You should have your pet tested for Heartworm disease every year, and give your pet Heartworm disease prevention every month. On average 1 in 130 dogs test positive for Heartworm disease in Wapello county. Cats can get Heartworm disease, too. Since pets get Heartworm disease from mosquitoes, even pets that spend most of the time inside can still be victim.
Get more information about Lyme disease and Heartworm Disease from the website for the Companion Animal Parasite Council (CAPC).
My hope is that by reading this, you have learned something new. Please contact your veterinarian with specific questions regarding any of the information.
Thanks for reading and I hope you and yours are staying happy and healthy.