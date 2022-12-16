OTTUMWA — The Salvation Army is ringing bells again this year, with the goal of raising $30,000.
Bell-ringing started Nov. 25 and will end on Christmas Day. The shifts are from 10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m., 4-6 and 6-8 p.m. Locations are at Fareway, Hobby Lobby, Walgreens and Walmart.
Ninety percent of the proceeds will stay in Ottumwa and go toward rent for families in need in the community.
If interested in ringing bells, call Vernon Trucano at 641-799-7309.
