OTTUMWA — The Salvation Army Centerpoint Church in Ottumwa reported Tuesday it had exceeded their Christmas Red Kettle Goal.
“We set a high goal to raise funds necessary to provide services to our neighbors year-round," envoy Joel Arthur said in a press release. "We’re grateful for the community’s generosity to help us meet and exceed this goal. We also want to thank the local businesses who allowed us to place our red kettles at their stores to collect these funds and the volunteers who stood at the kettles.”
The Salvation Army’s goal for 2021 was $50,000. On the last day of kettles, which was Christmas Eve and a record-giving day, the goal was exceeded. The final total was $57,210.16.