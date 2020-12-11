OTTUMWA — Donations to the Salvation Army Red Kettles support local human-services programs year-round.
In Ottumwa, as in other places, those needs are greater this year.
"We've seen an increased need for services this year," envoy Joel Arthur said. "But our kettles are lacking volunteer support and we're down a bit from last year's fundraising. As of Wednesday, we still need to raise more than $20,000 with 13 days of ringing left."
Arthur is asking the Ottumwa community to consider signing up to ring bells at the Red Kettles. There are many locations to choose from, and sign-ups are available at registertoring.com.
The Salvation Army wants to help ensure the safety of everyone signing up to ring. As a result, there are new protocols in place at kettle sites because of COVID-19:
• Bell ringers will be provided masks and be instructed to follow state and local safety protocols.
• All kettle equipment will be cleaned prior to use in accordance with guidelines.
• Bell ringers will be trained to maintain social distancing.
• Bell ringers will not have any physical contact with any donations or individuals.
• Before reporting for their shifts, bell ringers will be provided a training video that shows how to safely perform their duties and engage with the public in a COVID-19 environment.
Additionally, kettles will be enabled with Apple Pay or Google Pay technology in order to provide donors with an additional contactless form of donation. Those wanting to assist with the campaign can also mail a donation to 505 W. Main St., in Ottumwa, designated "Rescue Christmas."
Local businesses can also help by sponsoring a Red Kettle or engaging employees to volunteer, or by simply sending a donation marked "Rescue Christmas." All donations are tax-deductible.
There is also another option for those two traditionally ring in person, but would prefer to ring "virtually" this year. Those who ring can go to registertoring.com and click on the "I'm A Virtual Ringer" tab to start the process of setting up an individual fundraiser with friends and family in support of the Red Kettle efforts.