OTTUMWA — Rob Sand believes there is too much partisanship in the world right now, that it's something citizens need to "get past."
"It doesn't mean there aren't any problems," he said. "It just means we need to put on our problem-solving hat when we encounter a problem instead of a partisan hat. It's just a better way to do it."
Sand, the 38-year-old Democratic state auditor, stopped in Wapello County on Thursday at the Jimmy Jones Shelter to discuss various topics which is office has oversight.
He was mum on one topic — a run for governor in 2022. Sand, who is also up for re-election next year, has been rumored to be a candidate to challenge Republican Kim Reynolds, should she decide to run.
"Don't know," he said when asked if he was considering running. "I've been doing a 99-county tour every year, because how many times do you get a chance to talk to elected statewide officials? We're working for them. I'm not scared to hear people.
"We have clients, so I'm not just an elected official," he said. "It's a good thing for people in my office to do this."
Sand talked about the current budget surplus the state has, but sees that potentially going away in 2025 because of tax changes passed in 2017, as well as the state's decision to eliminate backfill to communities.
"The elimination of that is going to make it a lot harder for cities and counties to do the things they have to do to make ends meet," he said. "I like surpluses, don't get me wrong. But those tax changes in 2017 will be reversed in 2025. Those changes gave us a windfall surplus, but they're going to be taken away."
As a result, he's encouraged local officials across the state to come up with ways to save their citizens money through the P.I.E. (Public Innovations & Efficiencies) chart and checklists that are returned to the auditor's office.
In a sense, it allows counties and cities to collaborate on ways to save taxpayers money, even for mundane items such as moving furniture away from heating vents.
"One of them that we added this year is publicly owned solar installations," he said. "They are saving an average of three quarters of a million bucks during the life of installation. You're saving money, and that's great.
"And then those answers are available to the public, so they can take a look and see how everybody's doing," Sand said. "And every year we recognize our best participants because for most people who serve locally, it's kind of a thankless job."
Sand is also proud of the fact that he works with both Democrats and Republicans, and has both on staff. As a former assistant attorney general in the state, he is not afraid of challenging either party.
"When I first registered to vote, I was an independent," he said. "I realize that our governor is a Republican, but that's not why I criticize her. I criticize her because she deserves it."
Likewise for the Polk County Board of Supervisors, and a former Scott County auditor, which are Democratic.
"I issued a report because the supervisors were using taxpayer money for self-promotion," he said. "A lot of people miss the fact that Democrats are doing the same thing. I don't care. If I'm making people in government angry on behalf of everybody, I'm doing my job right."
Yet, even if Sand goes after both parties, he's also inclusive to them.
"One of the first decisions I had to make in 2018 was who would be on my leadership team, and I chose a Democrat, Independent and Republican. The Independent and Republican donated to my opponent in 2018," he said. "I don't care. They were the best people for the job.
"No matter what, I'm going to work hard to try to serve everybody."