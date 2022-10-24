OTTUMWA — The days of needing a four-year accounting degree to become an auditor?
Done, if you ask Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.
Sand unveiled a new initiative during a press conference Monday at Indian Hills Community College, as he said any student who obtains a two-year accounting degree from a community college could be eligible to apply for a job in the state auditor's office.
However, part of the initiative isn't just the abbreviated degree. To address quality of life issues, an end result of obtaining the degree could be an assignment from the state office to audit in a particular area of the state, and eliminating the need to live in Des Moines, if that is the preference.
"The vast majority of the jobs in the auditor's office are from people with an accounting degree. Historically, we have required that people have a four-year degree," Sand said in the college's formal lounge, which had a mix of students and staff members in attendance. "From 2019 to 2022, we have 17% fewer people working in the auditing industry across the United States.
"What that means is that we have people who are stressed and overworked."
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a median salary for an accountant or auditor in Iowa is just over $72,000. Interestingly, nationwide, the field is expected to grow by 6% through 2031, or as fast as most other careers.
Sand believes lowering the threshold to work for the state simply makes sense, considering the climate his field is in.
"It helps us, and it helps our community colleges," he said. "I have a lot of friends growing up that I went to high school with that were very talented, very bright people who decided to get a two-year degree because it made more sense and they didn't have to go into debt to do it.
"I'd love to have folks like that working in the auditor's office. To me, this is a pretty straight-forward decision. We're encouraged to be working with Indian Hills and other community colleges in the future."
Part of the process also allows for the availability of internships before graduation.
As far as working in Des Moines, Sand said that hasn't been a requirement since 2019, and he doesn't want it to be a hinderance now.
"We have a new rule in the office where it's 'statewide work, statewide jobs,'" he said. "So if you're from Decorah, if you're from Ottumwa, once you have a little bit of experience, typically about a year, and we trust that you know what you're doing, you can live anywhere you want to in the state, and we will assign you to local audits in that area.
"This is important for a couple reasons. One, it means people in our office can live anywhere, and that's good," he said. "Two, it helps our clients. So, say we're auditing Ottumwa. They don't have to pay for someone to come down here and get a hotel. Most importantly, we can do things to move people to smaller towns, and bring their job with them."
Jill Budde, the college's vice president of learning and engagement, said the business programs at the college are busy.
"We have 142 students enrolled today in business programs that could lead to accounting. Eighteen students are enrolled within our current technical education accounting programs," she said. "Our area high school juniors and seniors have begun work concurrently for a future in the world of accounting and finance.
"This initiative provides students not only the opportunities for work-based learning experiences like internships, but employment upon Indian Hills graduation. We look forward to working with the state auditor's office on this initiative."
