OTTUMWA — Filings made Monday show a Wapello County man will plead guilty to several charges stemming from a fatal August 2018 crash.
Dennis Sandifer was charged in November of last year after investigators concluded he was criminally responsible for the crash that killed Brandon Pruett, 29, of Blakesburg. The crash happened on Wapello-Monroe Road on Aug. 2, 2018.
The plea agreement entered Monday shows Sandifer pleaded guilty to homicide by motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and involuntary manslaughter.
The homicide charge is similar to what he was charged with in 2018, but there is a key difference. Instead of homicide by motor vehicle based on intoxication, the charge is being based on reckless driving. It is a Class C felony. The involuntary manslaughter charge is a Class D felony, while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated is a serious misdemeanor.
The plea agreement indicates Sandifer will serve each sentence consecutively, leading to a total sentence of 16 years in prison.
County Attorney Reuben Neff said Monday the plea agreement came about in part because the court previously ruled in favor of the defense on evidence and jury instructions. The statement said the decision was based on an “assessment of the risks and benefits of trial.”
Courts are not required to accept plea agreements.
Sandifer’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2020.