Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through Tonight... Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near 45 mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow with visibility reductions to one mile or less at times especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Central and Southern Iowa. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow will reduce visibility, especially in rural areas, and lead to slick road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&