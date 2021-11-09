OTTUMWA — Santa Claus is coming to town for breakfast at the Bridge View Center later this month.
The annual event returns on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. In addition to breakfast, there will be a cookie decorating station for the kids, as well as an area to write letters to Santa.
The breakfast will consist of Made-to-Order Omelets with a wide variety of fillings and on the buffet table there will be Fresh Baked Muffins, Scrambled Eggs w/ Cheese, Bacon, Sausage, Golden Hash Browns, Fresh Baked Biscuits, and Homemade Sausage Gravy.
There will also be a Hot Chocolate station with Mini Marshmallows, Candy Canes, and Chocolate Chips, along with Hot Apple Cider, Orange Juice, and Coffee.
Admission is $12 for adults (or $10 with advance RSVP), $6 for children age 3-12, and free for children age 2 and under. To RSVP, call 641-684-7000 or email mary@bridgeviewcenter.com by Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. For more information visit www.bridgeviewcenter.com.