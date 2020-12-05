FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce has announced five days for a drive-by visit with Santa Claus on the town square.
The drive-by visits will be from 6-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, Dec. 12, Dec. 18, Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.
"We are so happy to be able to offer this event at this time. We want our community to do it's part to slow the spread of the pandemic and help take pressure off our overworked health care staff," chamber CEO Darien Sloat said in a statement. "With the input and support of (Jefferson County) public health, we believe we can make this happen in a way that will keep everyone safe."
Santa and his helpers will be stationed by his house on the northeast corner of the square, where he will greet carloads of families who would like to spend a few moments with him, collect a candy cane and a 2020 Fairfield ornament which has a cutout to insert into a family picture. Children can drop off their letter to Santa at that time, or place it in his special mailbox near his house on the square at a later time and day.
Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks, and will be physically distanced. The chamber asks families to stay in their cars. Though the event has been endorsed by public health, it is subject to change dependent on any new mandates by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.