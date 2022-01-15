Due to Friday's winter storm, the Ottumwa Courier anticipates there could be some delivery delays for Saturday's Courier.
These delays could impact both carrier-delivered routes and mail routes around the region. We expect most will receive their paper on Saturday, but it may arrive later than normal as road conditions delay travel. If subscribers do not receive their paper today, they will receive it as soon as conditions and/or mail delivery in their area allow.
We have opened our website and electronic edition for viewing free of charge today to ensure all of our loyal readers have timely access to Saturday's Courier.
We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your continued support.
— The Ottumwa Courier Team