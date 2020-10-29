OTTUMWA — When the opportunity arose for South Ottumwa Savings Bank, the institution didn't hesitate.
And that was with a lot of unknowns.
The Ottumwa branch of the bank was honored with the Impact Award for its participation in the United States Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program Thursday. The bank lent more than 300 loans valued at almost $16 million to keep small businesses, mostly in Ottumwa but in some surrounding areas, running during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think every loan officer likes that feeling of accomplishment if they can help somebody. This really fell into that type of category," said Tim Brcka, who manages the bank's lending department. "We were helping a business out in a time of need when they needed the extra cash because revenue was not coming in."
Brcka said the rollout of the PPP was challenging in the early stages because no one really knew how it worked. He also said his office reached out to non-customers as well and expanded the business that way.
"We were uncertain how many (applications) we'd get, so we were surprised we got that many," he said. "We made a lot of phone calls to local businesses and made sure they were aware of it and could take advantage of that to help our their business when sales were slow or people were in quarantine.
"The process definitely got smoother once the kinks were worked out and the process moved along," Brcka said. "I think the SBA has to be commended for their extra effort to get the kinks worked out as we got through the process."
The program was passed by Congress in the spring as part of the CARES Act, and the SBA approved more than 78,000 loans in Iowa worth more than $6 billion. The deadline for applying for a loan was Aug. 8, which was extended from June 30 because of high demand. Brcka said businesses have already had their loans forgiven and taken off the books.
SBA District Director Jayne Armstrong and SBA Regional Administrator Tom Salisbury both commended the bank for its work and its dedication to the program.
"The partnership really made a difference in our communities, and a lot of small businesses and families can say thank you for that partnership," Armstrong said. "Your PPP support helped a lot of small businesses, and we can't thank you enough for that impact not only through COVID-19, but also with your ongoing work with small businesses and families."
"There is literally no way we could have done what we did without the gracious cooperation of you all in the lending community," Salisbury said. "We knew we could come to you and ask if you could participate in this, and to your everlasting credit, you did."
Brcka believes the outreach will help the bank in the future as well, post-pandemic.
"What it puts forth is that we're a bank that's willing to help all businesses in town no matter what size they are," he said. "I think our community will look at that, whether they have a business need or want to open a business, and know we go the extra mile to help those businesses, especially in times of need.
"We want them to come see us when they need something."