FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Art Association has opened an exhibit of local artist Mark Schafer in the main gallery of the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.
The exhibit is open to the public during facility's business hours (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.). Those wishing to view the exhibit must wear a mask and practice social distancing. A reception for the artist will be held at a later day.
Shafer, who grew up on a farm north of Fairfield and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1967, studied art at the University of Iowa and abroad. This exhibit explores local architecture, the polio pandemic, Greek mythology, Native American culture, Christian iconography and chickens, with explicit written descriptions of pieces.
Shafer taught art and special education in the Fairfield schools for 34 years, and was the founding member of the art association in 1966. He serves on the local historical preservation commission and was honored as Fairfield Citizen of the Year in 2006.