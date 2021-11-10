A changing of the guard took place during Tuesday's Ottumwa Community School District board of directors meeting at CareerCampus, as incoming directors replaced a pair of longtime members.
Results from the school district portion of last week's city-school election were certified, with incumbent Jeremy Weller and newcomers Jan Wetrich and Becky Ingle, both former educators, sworn into their roles.
Along with that, board member Morgan Brown was elected as the board's present, with Weller the vice-president. Brown replaces David Weilbrenner as the leader of the board.
Still, the district showed appreciation for longtime members Jeff Bittner and Nancy Manson, who retired and did not seek another term.
"It's really been my honor and privilege to work with you. I think (Jeff and my) values align a great deal. I know you want what's best for our district, and you're willing to step up in that role and make that happen," superintendent Michael McGrory said.
"Nancy spent 30 to 40 years in our district, and to come back, and we can't tell you how much we appreciate that. She's done so much for our district as well as our community," McGrory said. "We can't thank her enough."
Much of the meeting focused on the recent improvements to multiple buildings in the school district, as well as project timelines for the completion of other improvements.
David Harper, the district's director of human resources and operations, was proud of what has been accomplished, especially over the summer.
"Our staff has done an outstanding job. (Director of Operations and Maintenance) Lindsey (Beinhart) and his crew accomplished a lot in a short amount of time," he said.
One of the bigger recent improvements is new LED lighting at Wilson Elementary to become more in line with other buildings.
"It's a new hallway with the paint job and the lighting really brightens up the hallway," Harper said. "Lindsey gets the credit for coming up with a plan to be able to get that done during the school year without disrupting the classrooms."
One of the major projects that will be in the works next year is the Evans Middle School multi-purpose facility, which will include two basketball courts, a wrestling room, locker rooms, etc. Harper said specifications are being worked out, and those will come before the board for approval next month. The plan is to let the project out for bids in February, with construction potentially beginning in March.
"It's going to be a nice addition there for Evans," Harper said.
Other projects scheduled for the near future include an HVAC system at Evans, remodeled parking lot at the high school, as well as food service improvements and fleet upgrades.
Harper pointed out that the Z-Pass bus system the district piloted at the start of the school year has become quite popular, with over 1,700 students already enrolled. At the semester's end, students will be issues the ID for the system.
"The neat part of that program is that parents can track a bus and see how far it is, or if it is late," he said. "They can see if the buses are five minutes late, 10 minutes late. It just helps parents plan."
In other business:
• The district recognized Kaitlyn Monohon (food truck), Jeromy King (technology), Tanya Knight (special education) and Devin Baker (Bulldog Academy) for their contributions to the district.
• The meeting was the first broadcast on Facebook Live and YouTube Live, and McGrory said next month the district will expand its footprint.
"Next month we'll start to record the meeting and show it on Mediacom the day after board meetings," he said. "And really it's our desire as a district for transparency and have a high level of communication. We think it will grow as far as the number of people watching our board meetings."
• McGrory discussed the school district's preschool agreement with Seton Catholic School and Indian Hills Community College. He said he will return with a recommendation to the board in the spring to continue that agreement.
"That contract is up at the end of spring, but I think it's our desire to be good partners in our community and support Indian Hills and Seton," he said.