OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education approved changes to current curriculum as well as new courses for the 2023-24 school year during Monday's meeting at Career Campus.
High school guidance counselor Abby Brain highlighted some of the bigger changes set to be part of the curriculum next year. Most of the changes that will be made are in the business curriculum, with a new course called "Entrepreneurship" for juniors and seniors; that course had previously only been available through concurrent learning with Indian Hills Community College..
There also will be an "Agriculture Leadership" course added to the agriculture curriculum, as well as an "IT Apprenticeship, which will now include a course description.
Two new classes will be added to Family and Consumer Sciences curriculum. "Interior Design and Home Furnishings" has been reinstated for grades 10-12, and a new course called "Global Cuisine," will be available for all high school levels.
"Students are very excited about that," Brain said. "They were hoping to add it to their schedules for the second semester. I told them, 'Unfortunately, that's next year.'"
A new course also will be added to Social Studies curriculum called "PSY121—Developmental Psychology." The class is a prerequisite for abnormal psychology and is available through IHCC's concurrent enrollment.
Some courses were added and others dropped based on enrollment in those classes, "but we've added some classes we need in order for students to grow with their academics and their rigor," Brain said.
In other business:
— Superintendent Mike McGrory said 11 individuals have taken an early-retirement incentive of $3,000, and a $2,000 incentive expires Jan. 6. Early incentives allow the school district to begin hiring for replacements for the next school year.
"We have the ability now to advertise right away. Potentially we may not have found out until April or May, but it's a huge advantage for us to be able to do that," he said. "I do want to thank each of them for all their dedication to our district and everything they've done for our district."
— McGrory said the new parking lot southwest of the high school will be completed over the winter break and ready when students return. There will be lighting and cameras in the parking lot, but not right away. The administration is in the process of determining who will get the new lots.
— Due to widespread illness in the district, McGrory said the district's facilities will be closed often for deep cleaning over the winter break.
