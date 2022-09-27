OTTUMWA — Legion Memorial Field is about to get a long overdue facelift.
The Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education during Monday's meeting unanimously approved of the first phase of a multi-phase project to breathe new life into the high school baseball field.
The biggest changes as part of the first phase include a wider and higher backstop, as well as repurposing the bathrooms to storage, converting the current shelter to a concession stand and handicap-accessible bathrooms, and new outer fencing and concrete improvements. Also part of the phase are a pair of 12-by-14-by-70-foot batting cages.
"When we talk about partnership, this is truly a partnership,' superintendent Mike McGrory said, referring to the assistance from the Ottumwa A-Club in funding the project. "We knew we were going to do this, and now it's exciting to get to that point."
The school district purchased the field from the City of Ottumwa over the summer, and the renovations will bring the facility into more modern times with ADA compliance. The total cost of the project phase is $295,835.
"I believe the batting cage we have is the original batting cage, and it's definitely seen its lifespan," OHS baseball coach John Jaeger told the board. "It's in pretty rough shape. It's sunk down, and there's wood showing that balls ricochet off. There's holes in the net."
Many of the improvements will be similar to what Davis County built at its new baseball and softball complex. The base of the backstop will be three feet high and be padded on the side facing the field, and the netting will extend 40 feet high and be attached to poles and will be 140 feet wide, essentially dugout to dugout.
There also will be new black vinyl chain-link fencing that is eight feet high around the exterior of the field.
"We'll be able to control the entrance a little bit better, but it's going to have a really nice curb appeal," activities director Brandon Brooks said. "You'll be able to see through that and see the facility a little bit better."
The shed which will be converted also will be renovated and brought up to code, A-Club president Sonja Larkin said. The A-Club is contributing $50,000 toward the concession stand, Larkin said, and the revenue from concessions will go on to benefit all the athletic programs.
The remainder of the funding for the project will come from the school's PPEL funds. Chief financial officer John Berg told the board that because the school district received $800,000 annually, the district has taken care of some longer-term projects.
"The PPEL funding help us maintain and do projects like this to our existing facilities," he said. "So we've been able to do some things the past couple years that we had on a list for five, seven, 10 years out.
"So we're not expecting to see as many needs for repairs or improvements, and this $800,000 will allow us to dip into the funds for these kind of projects. This will be about a $250,000 hit for us after the A-Club contribution, so it'll come out of that annual allocation."
The concrete part of the project may not get done completely in the first phase because the second phase will include new bleachers and it's unclear how that would affect concrete placement. The renovations for the first phase should be done before the 2023 season.
The second phase would be changes to the playing surface, irrigation, new bleachers and a possible structure over the batting cages to make it a potential year-round facility. Those would likely be done after the season.
"When we looked at this, we kind of looked through the lens of safety as our top priority," McGrory said.
