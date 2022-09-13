The Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education unanimously approved the improvement of livestreaming sporting events through Hudl during Monday's meeting at Career Campus.
In a proposal laid out by communications specialist Stephanie Brownlee and activities director Brandon Brooks, the new livestream platform will include two cameras — one attached at Schafer Stadium and the other inside the main gym at Evans Middle School, and could essentially be controlled by the click of a button.
Unlike the current livestream capabilities, Ottumwa Radio will be broadcasting the livestream as part of its coverage of varsity events. The school district began livestreaming events in 2020, largely as a result of the pandemic.
"At that time, our district was only streaming the events that were not covered by Ottumwa Radio," Brownlee said. "So we hired students to go to the games and livestream the events, and then our livestreaming did not include commentary or play-by-play."
Brooks noted that the Hudl livestream capabilities will allow coaches access to the game film, as well as ensure that film is shared with fellow Iowa Alliance Conference schools for scouting purposes. The sports programs do use a simplified version of Hudl, but the new package will include more robust livestreaming.
Brownlee said the partnership with Ottumwa Radio will double the amount of ads regarding the school district, from 1,300 to about 2,800. Between the partnership and equipment, the school district will spend about $10,000 more.
Livestreaming of preliminary contests, such as junior varsity and freshman events, and potentially some middle school events, could be viewed on the school district's YouTube page or Facebook page, while a link to Ottumwa Radio's coverage of the livestream of a varsity event could be shared on the school's Facebook page.
Brooks also mentioned the Hudl software could be used to mount a scoreboard-facing camera to enhance the livestream.
"I would like to see that personally, because I've watched the livestream stuff and I'm like, 'OK, there's no commentary. I have no idea what the score is at this point,'" board member Jeremy Weller said. "I would like to see that component added in at some point."
The board members were staunchly behind the idea, and board president Morgan Brown was curious if the school could take it on the road.
"This would be just for home games," Brooks said. "More and more schools are doing this, so my assumption is most of those schools are doing some kind of streaming. So we wouldn't have to do it ourselves."
"We could share (another school's livestream) on our social media pages every time there's an away game," Brownlee said.
Board member Becky Ingle wondered if the school could livestream fine arts performances, as well. That was a trickier situation, superintendent Mike McGrory said.
"The one difficulty you have with fine arts is copyright," he said. "So I hope to have a proposal in the near future. We do want to expand to that because it would be great for plays. I would love to see that happen."
In other business:
• McGrory said at the next meeting on Sept. 26, there will be a proposal for renovations to Legion Memorial Field. The school district recently bought the facility from the City of Ottumwa, and McGrory believes now is the time to update the existing field.
"It does need a lot of work, and we'll probably be looking at doing it in phases because of the realities cost-wise," he said.
• The board unanimously approved a European trip to three countries during spring break for social studies students, with fundraising largely backing the effort.
• The board also unanimously approved an FFA trip to the national convention in Indianapolis at the end of October. Six students will go on the trip, and will be scored anonymously and selected based on applications they fill out.
