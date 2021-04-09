OTTUMWA — Two public hearings will be followed by votes on the same issue Monday night.
The Ottumwa Community Schools Board of Education will host the public hearings on the 2021-22 calendar and budget. The hearings kick of the meeting at 6 p.m. in the media center at Evans Middle School, and the board will vote on the issues later in the meeting.
A proposal to award the transportation contract to Durham School Services is up for a vote and would extend Durham’s contract through the 2023-24 school year. A vote on an early retirement incentive is also scheduled, though details were not available on the meeting’s agenda.
Among several other votes on the agenda is a vote to approve the notice of public hearing to bidders on the Market on Main renovation. The board purchased the property earlier this year and is planning to use it for expanded Career and Technical Education programs.
The board will close the meeting with a closed session under Iowa Code Section 21.5 “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.”
The will reconvene in open session to take action on the issue.