OTTUMWA — Monday’s school board agenda is fairly routine, but the location isn’t.
The 6 p.m. meeting will be the first held at Career Campus, the Ottumwa School District’s newest building.
The agenda includes presentations on building school improvement plans and science camp. No additional details on the presentations were available on the agenda posted on the district’s website Friday afternoon.
Action items include voting on program of studies recommendations, the final reading on facilities rental policy, cafeterias furniture purchases for Ottumwa High School and Evans Middle School, and vehicle purchases. That vote includes the recommendation to purchase three 2022 Chevrolet Suburbans from Karl Chevrolet for just over $43,000 each. Two will be used for general and athletic transportation, and the third will be used as part of the new Welcome Center.
Absent from the agenda is a discussion or vote on changes to the district’s mask policy. During the most recent board meeting, there was discussion on possibly adding a vote on the issue at Monday’s meeting, which takes place the same day federal Judge Robert Pratt’s extension prohibiting the state mask mandate had been set to expire. Friday afternoon, that order was extended until a federal lawsuit challenging the law can be heard.
During the meeting in late September, board member Nancy Manson said she would like to see the issue as an action item in the future, but that she would like to wait to hear what the judge says before holding a vote on the issue. Superintendent Mike McGrory said the reason he recommended keeping the district’s policy the same as it’s been since the school year also was, in part, due to the "temporary nature of the injunction, in the pending governor’s appeal, things could change at any time,” he said during that meeting. “I feel it’s best to wait for definitive ruling before considering changing policy that would further impact or learning environment.”
The district has said that they will continue to watch data, including absentee rates in the buildings, as policy regarding COVID-19 continues to evolve.
Monday’s meeting will also be streamed on the district’s YouTube page.