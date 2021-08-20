OTTUMWA — Monday is the first day of school for the Ottumwa Community School District, and it will be a busy day as the school board also meets and it’s the first day to file for candidacy in November’s school board elections.
The board has several votes on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, set for 6 p.m. in the media center at Evans Middle School. The votes include a memorandum of understanding with the Ottumwa Job Corps Center that’s been updated to reflect the establishment of the Ottumwa Accelerated College Career Academy, substitute pay rates, the adoption of the inter fund loan resolution, and several financial items. Those items include voting on the resolution supporting the proposed issuance of $11,000,000 school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds (SAVE fund); the official statement for the 2021C sales tax revenue bond of $5,565,000; an addendum by Piper Sandler to serve as the dissemination agent for the district’s latest round of sales tax revenue bond offerings; Career Campus audio-visual equipment; and school nutrition delivery vehicles.
Several items will also be voted on as part of the consent agenda to open the meeting. Items there include furniture for the Ottumwa High School and Evans Middle School media centers, approval for billboard rentals for September for a total of $1,250 for two locations, a 28E agreement for a tree farm, a Four Oaks professional learning agreement, and travel program trips for 2021-22. Those trips include the seventh-grade Chicago trip March 26-27, 2022; the sixth-grade St. Louis trip for April 9-10, 2022; and the eighth-grade East Coast trip from May 30 to June 7, 2022.
Upcoming events on the agenda note the upcoming school board elections. Filing opens Monday with a deadline of 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Seats up for election include those held by Jeff Bittner, Nancy Manson and Jeremy Weller, who is currently serving as the board’s vice president.
Monday’s meeting will also be streamed on the district’s YouTube page.