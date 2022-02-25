The Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education will likely adopt the 2022-23 school calendar during Tuesday's meeting at Career Campus.
The calendar does not change much from the current one, with the first day of school scheduled for Aug. 23, which is the earliest start date allowed under Iowa Code, with students getting out of school May 25, 2023.
The only change to the calendar is the teacher work day at the end of the first semester, which has been moved from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2023.
Under the calendar set for approval, the school has 1,109 hours of class time, 29 more than what the state requires.
In other business:
• The board is encouraged to approve Bi-State Contracting to perform the Evans Middle School Gymnasium and auditorium HVAC renovation, which will improve the air quality in the middle school. Bi-State submitted a bid of $955,183 for the project, which will be paid for with ESSER funds. Construction has been scheduled for between April 4 and Aug. 2.
• The board will hold a public hearing both the HVAC project and the Evans multi-purpose facility project.
• Another public hearing has been set for March 21 regarding playground projects at James, Eisenhower and Horace Mann elementary schools. Any construction for those projects is scheduled for this summer.
• The board also will likely approve facilities updates as part of the district's facilities plan. Those updates are exterior openings to the middle school gym and auditorium, a proposal for the potential expansion of Douma Elementary, a secure entrance and production kitchen at Wilson Elementary, as well as an asbestos consultation that is required once every three years.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.