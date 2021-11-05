The certification of votes in the recent election of new Ottumwa Community School District directors will take place during the board's meeting Tuesday at Career Campus.
Jeremy Weller, Jan Wetrich and Becky Ingle all received over 2,000 votes as they were the lone candidates running for three seats. Wetrich and Ingle are both former educators, while Weller was re-elected.
Following the certification, they will be sworn in, and the election of board president and vice president will occur. The adjournment of the retiring board members also will take place.
The board is also expected to take action items regarding an architect agreement for the HVAC system at Evans Middle School, as well as a truck purchase, and an agreement with French Reneker Associates regarding the high school parking lot.
During the superintendent's report, the board will discuss upcoming events for the rest of the month. Parent-teacher conferences run throughout the week, with the middle school fall play taking place Nov. 20-21. Thanksgiving break is Nov. 24-26, and four OHS students will take part in the all-state music festival Nov. 20 in Ames.
The board also is expected to take action regarding sharing agreements.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.