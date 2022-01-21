OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education is likely to seek a request for preschool funding during Monday's meeting at Career Campus.
The district has an opportunity to request more funding from the state's School Budget Review Committee because it was experienced an increase in statewide voluntary preschool program enrollment this year after seeing a decrease last year because some parents kept their children home because of the pandemic.
The school district would be awarded $169,834.50 because of their increase of students this year.
Also, the district is set to take action on a preschool partnership with SIEDA Head Start.
The board is also expected to approve updated board policies, as well as a tentative agreement regarding a proposed hourly increase of 70 cents for custodians and a 2.79% increase in the total package settlement for them.
The board also will weigh in on a proposal from IMEG Corp. for HVAC upgrades at Horace Mann Elementary School. The school district is looking to assist IMEG with structural, mechanical and electrical engineering design-assist services with the company for the project.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m., and will be live-streamed on the school district's YouTube page as well as Facebook Live.