The Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education will meet in regular session and for a work session Monday at Pickwick Early Childhood Center, with one of the highlights of the meeting a discussion on the recommendations regarding the "Vision of Excellence" initiative.
Under the initiative, several of the district's buildings would be reshuffled by grade level. The purpose is to alleviate congestion in the buildings by making class sizes smaller, which the district hopes will lead to more personalized instruction.
If the initiative is approved by the board — it is not an action item at this meeting — OHS would house grades 10-12, while Evans Middle School would hold grades 8-9, and Liberty Elementary grades 6-7. Douma Elementary would see a new building attached to take on grades 1-5, while Pickwick continuing to serve at pre-kindergarten while also being the home of all southside kindergarten students.
Nothing would change for the northside elementaries except for continued investment and improvement in the infrastructure at those buildings.
Superintendent Michael McGrory has had several forums with stakeholders regarding the proposal in the last week.
During the regular portion of the meeting, the board will likely approve the second and final reading of updated board policy, and the board is expected to set a public hearing for March 21 to refinance approximately $5 million of district's outstanding sales tax revenue bonds issued in 2017. Refinancing will offer lower rates and save the district between $44,000 and $102,000 through 2030.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.