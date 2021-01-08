OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community Schools Board of Education will meet for the first time in 2021 Monday evening.
The agenda includes a modified supplemental amount request of $842,941 to implement the district’s At-Risk/Dropout Prevention program for the 2021-22 school year. An overview of class sizes and a staff resource survey review are also slated for Monday.
The board will also vote on approval of an engagement letter with Piper Sandler & Co. for refinancing the bond services on the outstanding 2012 and 2013 SAVE bonds. “The interest rate environment is very favorable and refinancing is estimated to save approximately 58% of the outstanding charges over the life of the bond and reducing the total costs of their prior bond offerings,” the agenda reads. “These changes will have no effect on district property tax rates since the bonds in question are funded through sales tax penny receipts.”
Additional action items include votes on the first reading of several board policies: 503.1 regarding student conduct, 503.05 regarding nonviolent student restraint, and 701.03 regarding financial records.
Additional items include a personnel report, superintendent report and a finance update.
The board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the media center of Evans Middle School.