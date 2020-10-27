OTTUMWA — The former Market on Main building is getting a new owner.
In a unanimous vote Monday night, the Ottumwa School Board voted to purchase the building at the intersection of Jefferson and East Main streets.
Superintendent Mike McGrory gave some highlights of the proposal before the vote. The district would purchase the building for $500,000 in the contract with the Legacy Foundation, the current owners of the building, with a contingency of Legacy giving $50,000 back to the district each year for two years.
“They would give, in total, $100,000 back to the district for a net of $400,000 total,” McGrory said. The deal would have a closing date of Jan. 4, 2021, with the monies from Legacy being dispersed in March of each year.
The proposal was first presented to the board late last month with the intent of expanding the Career and Technical Education Program at Ottumwa High School. At that time, McGrory said the expansion would provide additional career educational opportunities as well as more options for concurrent college enrollment. It would also “provide the district and students additional ways to connect with businesses and community members” while being a draw for families considering a move to the district with its unique programming.
“It’s really an exciting opportunity for the district, but it’s exciting in a lot of different ways,” McGrory said Monday night. “The programming is obvious, the different things you can do, the connection to Indian Hills, the connection to the community, but also we think we can really be a connection to the downtown as well as really be a community resource with events as well at this facility.”
In other business, the board:
• Voted unanimously to continue participation in the Instructional Support Levy. The new resolution includes funding through a state income tax surtax as well as property taxes rather than solely property taxes. The percentage of the surtax is to be determined by the board each year. The resolution is for five years.
• Employee recognition awards for October went to the following staff members: Allison Adams, fifth-grade teacher, James Elementary; Kelsi Eakins, guidance counselor, OHS; Stephanie Hart, associate at Horace Mann Elementary; Salud Leyva, secretary, Wilson Elementary; Anna Wilke, language arts teacher, Evans Middle School.
• McGrory noted changes to Bulldog Virtual Learning with the changing trimester at the elementary level. He said 59 students opted to move from virtual to face to face while 21 opted to move from face to face to virtual. A lot of the requests to move back were from the lower grade levels, he said. For the most part, the impact on class size in most buildings will be very limited. “We have a lot of room in most of our grade levels in our buildings,” he said. Douma could be the exception, he said, noting they might have to “get creative to keep all those students there.”
• McGrory announced that eight students were selected for Iowa All-State Choir over the weekend. That’s the most we’ve ever had in over 20 years,” he said. “It’s really a credit to the students that even though they won’t, unfortunately, be able to have the concert to perform normally that you would when you make All-State, they stayed with it and stayed committed to it, so my hat’s off to them.”
• Voted to purchase two new scoreboards for the Evans Middle School gym for about $26,500.
• Voted to purchase a new building and grounds truck from Vaughn Automotive for about $32,000. McGrory said it was a $300 difference between lowest bidder out of Des Moines and Vaughn’s. “I felt it was prudent to buy local,” McGrory said of the proposal.