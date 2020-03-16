OTTUMWA — Things came into focus Monday as the Fairfield school district joined others in canceling classes until mid-April.
The district classes will not resume until at least April 13. The shutdown includes all sports and extracurricular activities. Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Albia and Centerville have made similar announcements.
Sunday was a turning point for many districts. Gov. Kim Reynolds said Sunday evening she recommended all Iowa schools close for four weeks as proof emerged over the weekend that the virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading outside previously known contacts in Iowa.
Several of the area districts were already on spring break. The changes mean those breaks will be extended far beyond what anyone expected.
Other organizations that initially thought they could remain open reversed course Monday. The Ottumwa Public Library announced it would close through April 13.
The disruptions will cause questions for students, especially younger ones. On Monday, Horace Mann Elementary sent out a link to a pdf designed to help parents explain the situation to their children. It urged parents to speak with their children, noting that they can probably already tell when parents and other adults are worried.
Parents are urged to explain the situation in terms their children can understand, and to emphasize that people are working to stop the virus and make sure people are safe from it. It’s also an opportunity to reinforce messages about washing hands and how to avoid coughing or sneezing on their hands.
Wapello County Emergency Management has added a COVID-19 page to its wapelloready.org website. The page lists recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health. That information includes definitions for terms like community spread and information on protective measures people can take.
Information about the virus can also be found on the Wapello County Public Health website. The county office is also sharing information about the statewide outbreak through its Facebook page.