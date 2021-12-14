OTTUMWA — If the class pickings weren't already good enough for Ottumwa Community School District students, they're about to get better, and more expansive.
The school board of directors approved the program of studies for the 2022-23 school year during Monday's meeting at Career Campus.
Some of the biggest changes will occur at both the high school and Career Campus. The high school will offer more advance-placement courses, while Career Campus will introduce and academies and expand on current offerings.
School officials believe that offering challenges and opportunities are best for the district moving forward.
"Our goal is to get kids to think at higher levels, and get more and more kids to be able to do that," OHS principal Mark Hanson told the board. "And that's really the thought behind this.
"And you're thinking, 'Well, are we really going to get kids to be able to sign up for these courses?' We believe we are," Hanson said. "We believe that not only do they want to be challenged, but there's going to be more in it for them once the weighted grade-point average kicks in."
At Evans, sixth-grade English teacher Heather Platten noted that pre-AP English Language Arts classes have been popular in their first year. There are about 60 students in three sections in sixth through eighth grades taking those courses.
"We've gotten some feedback from our students, and I take a lot of value from this as an instructor," she told the board. "The pre-AP course students have noticed that it is more student-centered instruction. Students have an opportunity to learn a lot of different strategies."
Also at the the middle school, 21st Century Skills has been removed as a course, but Project Lead the Way electives in computer science (sixth grade), Medical Detective Strand (seventh grade) and Automation and Robotics (eighth grade) will be added next year.
High school courses will see a significant increase its AP courses. Chemistry, Art Studio, Pre-AP English I and Pre-AP English II, AP Spanish and 10th-grade AP U.S. History all will be added to the curriculum for students.
Career Academy will continue to take a step forward by introducing an Ag Sciences career academy, Applied Technologies career academy, and career academies in business and computer sciences and fashion and design and culinary hospitality. Several will be aligned with Indian Hills Community College.
"I just couldn't be more excited about the classes that we're going to have for our students, and I think it's just a really great time to be a high school student with everything going on," Hanson said. "It's a great time to be a Bulldog, but this wouldn't happen if we didn't have that kind of support from (superintendent) Mike (McGrory) and Aiddy (Phomvisay)."
In other business:
• The board recognized Class 4A state golf champion Cale Leonard, as well as all-state music festival participants Arin McMullin, Lorna Bauer, Cole Denner and Olivia Palen. Both McMullin (clarinet) and Palen (cello) gave brief performances for those who attended the meeting.
• The board recognized its employees of the month — Carleigh Aljets (English Language Arts), Eric Gross (counselor), Lynna Robinson (regular education associate) and Patty Seamans (special education associate).
• The board tabled a pair of items on the agenda to its Jan. 10 meeting, when it will receive a presentation regarding the new Welcome Center next to Career Campus, as well as discussing a contribution to the Southeast Iowa Sports Commission.