OTTUMWA — It's quite possible that freshmen scheduled to attend Ottumwa High School in two years will instead be at Evans Middle School.
That's only part of the shakeup the school district is considering when it comes to assessing its buildings.
During Monday's school board meeting, superintendent Michael McGrory discussed the possibility of moving grades around to create a more "neighborhood" feel as part of the district's "Be the Best" and "Visions of Excellence" initiatives. The discussions are still in the early phase, with a work session and community forums planned to gauge interest and discuss more in-depth details in the coming weeks.
So far, though, McGrory said he's heard favorable comments, particularly from staff, about the ideas. The board scheduled its next meeting (Feb. 14) as a work session at Pickwick.
"I'd be the first to say some of these are, you know, a little out of the box, but there's been a lot of positives with something this dramatic, because we know it's a lot of change," he told the board. "Honestly, I expected a lot more pushback, and I haven't gotten that yet. That's not to say that it's not around the corner, because I'm sure it is."
A few key indicators perhaps spearheaded the potential changes: the school district's financial health is on solid ground, the opening of the district's new learning center in the fall of 2022, and the likelihood the district won't construct a new high school to replace the current one, which is nearing 100 years old, for the foreseeable future.
As a result, the concepts will affect every building:
• Continued investment in upkeep at OHS, which will feature only grades 10-12.
• Evans will host eighth and ninth grades.
• Liberty Elementary will be for grades 6-7.
• Douma Elementary will have two buildings, one for grades 1-2 and the other for grades 3-5.
• Pickwick Early Childhood Center will continue to serve pre-kindergarten, but also be the sole home for the southside kindergarten.
• Continue to improve the northside elementaries.
By the start of the 2023-24 school year, should the vision come to pass, the school district's buildings could look much different, and the goal is also to create more centralized learning by reducing the number of students in each building, and grouping students in similar age groups.
The vision is built into about a two-year period, starting next fall.
Regarding the high school, McGrory noted that it costs about $115 million to build a new one, and that to do that, wouldn't likely be able to build one for a decade or more. He also said the district would have to set aside money from sales tax and PPEL to fund the construction.
"I know some board members and myself have struggled with this," McGrory said of the high school. "Should we build a new high school? There are some barriers to that. As we start to look at those, it became pretty clear the direction to go right now is to re-invest."
Drop-off and pick-up at Pickwick would likely have to be altered, while McGrory believed there was unused space at Douma to be able to satisfactorily accommodate more grave levels.
Board member David Weilbrenner was curious about what avenues the district could pursue to make sure factual information about the potential plan makes it to the public.
"Is there a way for people, whether it's employees or parents or community members, to express their comments or suggestions?" he asked McGrory. "With social media, sometimes it can go one way or the other. You can get a lot of positivity or negativity. Sometimes that mob mentality takes over on social media."
McGrory agreed, saying staff or the public should be comfortable voicing their opinions.
"I think it'll be important to reach out to our different groups and provide these forums so they can give us feedback," he said. "I think we're open to any suggestions."
Board president Morgan Brown believed it would be a good idea for families to fill out a survey, especially once the full plans come into view and they can ask specific questions.
"To do that I always want to go outside an organization because it's unbiased, and for me, those questions have validity," McGrory said. "I've kind of moved away from that because it's been so well received."
McGrory also pointed out that building in an adjustment period for staff was paramount. Eliminating grades from some buildings and adding them to others isn't an easy undertaking.
"I think the advantage we have is that we have a year if we move forward with any type of change," he said. "So we can give teachers time to prepare, and staff time, but we can also build in professional time for them to adjust.
"We want to be transparent about this and develop a level of trust and a commitment to success," he said.