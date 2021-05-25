SEYMOUR [mdash] Mr. Steven W. West, 59, of Seymour, Indiana, passed away on May 23, 2021 with his family and his dog, Gizmo by his side. Steven loved his family especially his furry companion, Gizmo. Steven was born in 1961 to Steven G. West and Joanne (Grogan) Brandyberry in Ottumwa, Iowa. …