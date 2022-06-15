OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District Board of Education voted unanimously to change the long-standing Memorial Day weekend for high school graduation.
Traditionally, OHS had been one of the last area schools to hold graduation ceremonies, but that will be no more. On a 4-0 vote Monday, with a handful of board members absent, the board elected to move graduation to the Sunday before Memorial Day weekend in 2023.
Superintendent Michael McGrory cited a previous school board "seven or eight years" ago that discussed moving the ceremony to a Friday night, though he was unsure whether that was the weekend before the holiday.
"The thought process is that it's probably the norm for a lot of school districts," he said of moving it before Memorial Day weekend. "This year was kind of unusual because you had school get out early, and seniors still going to class up until right at the end, and then going to graduation after school is out.
"I also think it'll make it more convenient for parents and families travel-wise, and allow them to open up that Memorial Day weekend."
With the approval, next year's graduation ceremony will be May 21 at the Bridge View Center, though the board could decide to change venues.
Each of the four board members agreed with the proposal, explaining that families should have Memorial Day weekend free.
"I think the issue a few years ago was the Friday night, and people were worried they wouldn't be able to leave work early enough to get there," board member Christina Schark said. "As long as we keep it on a Saturday or Sunday, it's fine."
McGrory initially floated waiting to vote on the proposal until more, if not all, board members could meet, but he also said "it would be helpful I think for families to know now that we're looking at the weekend before."
Though the board approved the proposal to be held on a Sunday, it could be changed to Saturday "if we decide it works better," board member Jeremy Weller said.