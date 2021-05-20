OTTUMWA — Masks and face coverings are no longer required in Ottumwa Schools.
The district sent out a statement Thursday morning. The change is due to a law Gov. Kim Reynolds signed, saying public schools can no longer require them. The governor signed the bill into law overnight.
“In keeping with this new requirement, beginning Thursday, May 20, face coverings will be optional for students, staff and parents in the Ottumwa Community School District,” the statement reads.
However, the district encourages that face masks be worn indoors “in alignment with CDC’s guidance for unvaccinated and/or vulnerable individuals. Additionally, it is still vitally important important that any students or staff members who are feeling ill stay home,” the district said.
“We understand that mask usage is a personal decision,” the statement continues. “Please respect each person’s choice to wear or not wear a mask in Ottumwa Schools or at school events.”
In a statement of thanks to students, staff and parents for working together to prevent the spread of COVID-29, the district wrote, “Your commitment to health and safety has made a difference in the lives of many. While these changes in guidance are sudden, we appreciate the community working together to help protect our students and each other.”