Weather related announcements for Tuesday, Jan. 26:

Ottumwa Public Schools: CLOSED

Seton Catholic Schools: CLOSED

Ottumwa Christian School: CLOSED

Indian Hills Community College: All locations opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday

Albia Schools: CLOSED

Cardinal Schools: CLOSED

Centerville Schools: CLOSED

Davis County Schools: CLOSED

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Schools: CLOSED

Moravia Schools: CLOSED

Moulton-Udell Schools: CLOSED

Pekin Schools: CLOSED

Seymour Schools: CLOSED, required virtual learning day.

Sieda Head Start in Centerville: CLOSED

Sieda Head Start in Davis County: CLOSED

Sigourney Schools: CLOSED

Tri-County Schools: CLOSED

Van Buren County Schools: CLOSED

This story will be updated as more announcements are made.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you