Weather related announcements for Tuesday, Jan. 26:
Ottumwa Public Schools: CLOSED
Seton Catholic Schools: CLOSED
Ottumwa Christian School: CLOSED
Indian Hills Community College: All locations opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday
Albia Schools: CLOSED
Cardinal Schools: CLOSED
Centerville Schools: CLOSED
Davis County Schools: CLOSED
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Schools: CLOSED
Moravia Schools: CLOSED
Moulton-Udell Schools: CLOSED
Pekin Schools: CLOSED
Seymour Schools: CLOSED, required virtual learning day.
Sieda Head Start in Centerville: CLOSED
Sieda Head Start in Davis County: CLOSED
Sigourney Schools: CLOSED
Tri-County Schools: CLOSED
Van Buren County Schools: CLOSED
This story will be updated as more announcements are made.