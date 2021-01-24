Winter weather announcements for Monday, Jan. 25:

Ottumwa Schools: CLOSED. PTYC will be open at Liberty only from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. WRAP is closed.

Ottumwa Christian School: CLOSED

Seton Catholic School: CLOSED

Indian Hills Community College: CLOSED, all campuses

Albia Schools: CLOSED

Centerville Schools: CLOSED

Cardinal Schools: CLOSED

Davis County Schools: CLOSED

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Schools: CLOSED

Moravia Schools: CLOSED

Moulton-Udell Schools: CLOSED

Pekin Schools: CLOSED

Seymour Schools: CLOSED

Sigourney Schools: CLOSED

Tri-County Schools: CLOSED

Van Buren County Schools: CLOSED 

