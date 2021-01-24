Winter weather announcements for Monday, Jan. 25:
Ottumwa Schools: CLOSED. PTYC will be open at Liberty only from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. WRAP is closed.
Ottumwa Christian School: CLOSED
Seton Catholic School: CLOSED
Indian Hills Community College: CLOSED, all campuses
Albia Schools: CLOSED
Centerville Schools: CLOSED
Cardinal Schools: CLOSED
Davis County Schools: CLOSED
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Schools: CLOSED
Moravia Schools: CLOSED
Moulton-Udell Schools: CLOSED
Pekin Schools: CLOSED
Seymour Schools: CLOSED
Sigourney Schools: CLOSED
Tri-County Schools: CLOSED
Van Buren County Schools: CLOSED