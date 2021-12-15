OTTUMWA — Wednesday was just the third time in the last decade that Wapello County found itself with a high wind warning.
Potentially dangerous, hurricane-force winds prompted the National Weather Service to issue warnings in Wapello County, much of Iowa and across a wide swath of the midwest. The high wind warning goes into effect at noon.
While winds were already starting to kick up across southeast Iowa Wednesday morning, the worst is expected in the late afternoon and evening hours. For Ottumwa, maximum wind gusts are forecast for between 40-50 mph through 3 p.m., then climbing over 50 mph starting at 6 p.m.
Those gusts don't account for thunderstorms that are expected to speed through the area, which could bring winds exceeding 70 mph. For reference, a category 1 hurricane brings sustained winds of 74 mph.
To brace for the arrival, most schools in the area announced early dismissals.
The Ottumwa Community School District announced a 1 p.m. dismissal on Wednesday, with no evening activities. Albia, Cardinal, Centerville, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Oskaloosa, Seton Catholic, and Sigourney were among schools in Iowa dismissing early.
Organizations like the Ottumwa Public Library announced it would close at 5 p.m., and delay a kid's science activity until tomorrow.
The Iowa Department of Transportation said the mile-long bridge that crosses Saylorville Lake near Polk City will close at noon Wednesday. The other mile-long bridge, which crosses Lake Red Rock near Knoxville, may also close today the department said. The department restricted travel for semis hauling overweight and oversized loads on Wednesday.
Most of Iowa was in at least a slight risk area for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Areas of northern Iowa were targeted more greatly, with some areas seeing a moderate chance for such weather. In storms expected to develop and move through the state quickly, even higher winds and tornadoes were possible.
High wind warnings are rare in Iowa, the last one for Wapello County was in 2019.