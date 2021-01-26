OTTUMWA — Roads across southeastern Iowa are completely covered after several inches of snow fell Monday into Tuesday morning. But the area fared better than other parts of Iowa and the Midwest.
Monday's winter storm targeted western and central Iowa, where travel is not advised in places like Omaha and Des Moines. Targeted areas reported upwards of a foot or more of snow.
By the end of the day Tuesday, areas were expected to see as many as 15 inches of snow — the most in at least 15 years.
“This is historic snow,” National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen told the Associated Press of the snow in that area.
A storm spotter west of Ottumwa reported 7.5 inches of snow Tuesday morning. It was a record amount for Jan. 25, beating the previous record of 3.2 inches from 1990. Records from Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 are higher, however, at 8.7 inches from 1996 and 7.6 from 1949, respectively.
A member of the public reported 5 inches of snow had fallen in Davis County as of Tuesday morning.
State highways in Wapello County and surrounding areas are reported to be completely covered. Scanner reports indicate blowing snow is a problem in some areas. Winds are forecast to gust up to 22 mph on Tuesday.
All area K-12 schools canceled classes on Tuesday, including Ottumwa, Cardinal, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Fairfield and Centerville. In Seymour, students were required to participate in virtual instruction during the snow day.
Indian Hills Community College delayed its opening at all campuses until 10 a.m. Tuesday after canceling classes on Monday.
Adair had the highest total reported in Iowa as of Tuesday morning, with a public report of 14 inches of snow. The Des Moines International Airport logged 12.6 inches of snowfall.