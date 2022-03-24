FAIRFIELD — Neither of the two Fairfield teens charged with first-degree murder will be in court Thursday as originally expected, as both have now appealed adverse rulings to the Iowa Supreme Court.
In court documents filed late Wednesday, but made public Thursday morning, attorneys for Jeremy Everett Goodale are asking the Iowa Supreme Court to review a judge's decision to keep public a hearing to determine whether the case will transfer to juvenile court.
Goodale and co-defendant Willard Chaiden Miller, both 16, of Fairfield, have been charged as adults with first-degree murder and conspiracy relating to the November 2021 death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher.
In recently unsealed search warrant applications, investigators said the two teens had stalked Graber before using a baseball bat to kill her at a park she frequented to take walks on Nov. 2, 2021. Graber was reported missing and her body was found hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Nov. 3, 2021. A motive has not been released or commented on by authorities.
While the statute required the teens to be charged as adults, given their age and nature of the alleged crime, attorneys for the two teens have asked the court to move the case down to juvenile court. The move, known as a reverse waiver, would drastically reduce the maximum penalty each teen faces while making the proceedings secret.
If convicted in adult court, the teens would face a prison term up to life though they would be eligible for parole, since the Iowa Supreme Court banned life without parole sentences for juveniles in 2016.
Attorneys were scheduled to make arguments for the reverse waiver on Thursday, but now pending their appeals the case is temporarily stayed until those appeals are completed.
Both teens had sought for that hearing to occur outside the presence of the media and the public. They cited concerns with confidential information expected to be shared, as well as the airing of evidence they are currently challenging as being obtained illegally.
Defense attorneys had also asked the court to decide evidence admissibility issues before ruling on her reverse waiver petition.
Judge Shawn Showers denied both of those motions. In his rulings, he wrote that evidence admissibility is a "wholly separate" issue from which court the case should be tried in. Additionally, closing the hearing he said wasn't necessary because the case would not be tried locally and effective jury questioning could mitigate their concerns with fair trial rights.
The cases will remain paused until the appeal is ruled on by the higher court. Currently, separate trials are scheduled for the two teens, with Goodale's set to begin Aug. 23 and Miller's Nov. 1.