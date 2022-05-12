FAIRFIELD — A second teen charged with the murder of a high school Spanish teacher will be tried as an adult, a judge has ruled.
Thursday's ruling by Judge Shawn Showers found that district court is the best place for 16-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller to be tried.
The order denies a request by Miller's attorneys to transfer the case to juvenile court. Showers made a similar ruling for Miller's co-defendant, 17-year-old Jeremy Everett Goodale, on Wednesday.
Last November, both teens were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder after the body of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher, was found at Chautauqua Park where she frequently took walks. They have both pled not guilty and are being tried separately, as adults.
The teens were not charged as juveniles because Iowa law calls for those age 16 and up to be charged as adults when accused of a forcible felony.
Showers said in his ruling that because of various resource constraints of the juvenile court — which would lose jurisdiction over Miller once he graduates — would likely only have a year of supervision before being released.
"It would not be in the defendant’s or the community’s best interest to transfer jurisdiction to the juvenile court," Showers wrote. "In the final analysis, there is not enough time for rehabilitation, and probable cause exists to charge the defendant with premeditated murder."
Attorneys for Miller argued that Miller's brain is still developing and he would be best suited for rehabilitation now. In the adult court system, they argued, it would likely be many years before rehabilitation programming started, beyond his 20s when brain development is typically complete.
Prosecutors opposed the motion, arguing essentially what Showers found: the crime alleged was too brutal to allow a defendant's unsupervised release in such a short amount of time. Additionally, they argued, the juvenile court system lacks specific programming for those convicted of homicide.
Several exhibits, including photos of Miller with family and friends, and recommendation letters authored by several in the family and community, made an impression on Showers, he wrote. He said those letters speak highly of Miller's character and describe him as an empathetic person, which signals the potential he has for rehabilitation.
"However, the juvenile court simply has too little time to rehabilitate the defendant for a crime of such magnitude and of the nature described in the minutes of testimony," Showers wrote.
Police say they were led to the teens by social media messages shared by an associate with police. They say those messages show Goodale and Miller were involved in the planning, execution and disposal of evidence in connection with Graber's death.
Investigators in court filings and search warrant applications say Goodale and Miller monitored Graber before ultimately killing her with a baseball bat at the Chautauqua Park where she frequently took walks. Her body was found on Nov. 2, 2021, under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties. Authorities haven't released any potential motives for the killing.
The trials for both teens will be held outside of Fairfield, though a venue hasn't yet been chosen for either. Goodale's trial is slated to begin in August, while Miller's is set to start in November.
— Find more coverage on the case at www.ottumwacourier.com/fairfieldteens.