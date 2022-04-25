OTTUMWA — A request and possible approval of the second phase of digitization of old newspapers is set to come before the Wapello County Board of Supervisors during its weekly meeting Tuesday at the courthouse.
The Ottumwa Public Library is seeking to compliment its original project of putting old editions of The Courier onto microfilm, with the next phase being from January 1925 to October 1952. In March, the first phase, which consisted of newspapers generally from 1867 until 1924, was completed at a cost of approximately $24,000. This set of digital archives will cost just under $20,000.
Also, the supervisors will receive an update from officials with the Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline project. The firm, Navigator CO2, has completed civil surveys for the project, which included determining the constructibility of the carbon-carry pipeline by taking various factors such as elevation and property boundaries into consideration.
The next phase of the survey process will include biological/environmental surveys, which identify natural resources along the proposed rout, and observation of soil conditions. Cultural resource surveys also will be conducted, as a small "shovel test" will allow archaeologists to sift through excavated material for historical and cultural resources.
According to an email from CR3Connect to the supervisors, the firm "wants to be sure to continue to provide boards of supervisors and sheriff's offices along the route with notice when further communication with landowners regarding survey activity is taking place."
The pipeline, once completed, is expected to start in northwest Iowa and end in central Illinois, passing through Wapello County and other southeast Iowa counties in the process.
The supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be in the third-floor courtroom/board room.