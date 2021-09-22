DES MOINES — The Iowa Secretary of State's Office will be sending postcards to 50,000 Iowans to help them register to vote.
The office announced Wednesday that the postcards would include instructions on how to register and a QR code the recipient can use to register to vote online. The mailing coincides with National Voter Registration Month, which is celebrated every year in September. Postcards should arrive in mailboxes around Sept. 28, which is recognized as National Voter Registration Day.
"Around 90% of Iowans are registered to vote. I want to hit 100% and this mailing will help us get there," Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a press release. "Voting is a civic duty and the best way to make your voice heard."
The mailing to eligible, but unregistered, Iowans is conducted annually by the office. The state is one of 31 states enrolled in the Electronic Registration Information Center, which helps state election officials improve the accuracy of the voter rolls, register more eligible citizens, reduce costs and improve efficiencies in the voting process.
More than 500,000 Iowans have registered to vote since Pate took office in January 2015.