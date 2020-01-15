OTTUMWA — Visitors to Ottumwa High School will no longer be able to directly enter the building beginning next week.
A new security system requires that all visitors between 8:35 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. be buzzed in through the Fourth Street entrance. Doors will automatically lock in the morning. Beginning Monday, visitors will need to show identification and verify their identities before entering.
All visitors will still need to sign in at the welcome desk and be escorted to their destination within the school.